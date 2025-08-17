Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $49,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Belden by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Belden by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BDC opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $132.99.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

