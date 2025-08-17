Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Virtu Financial worth $45,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,993,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 435,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,358.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 307,133 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,471,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $41.73 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.