Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allete were worth $51,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allete by 646.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allete Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $64.97 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Allete’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

