Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Graham by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Graham by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Graham by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC opened at $1,065.39 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $724.69 and a 1 year high of $1,070.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

