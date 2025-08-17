Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $49,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

