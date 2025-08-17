Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,246 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Timken worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

