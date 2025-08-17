Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.5%

CSCO stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Postrock Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

