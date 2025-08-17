Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

