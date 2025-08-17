Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comerica by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,423,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 228.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.