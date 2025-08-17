Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

