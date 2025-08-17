Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Core & Main worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 447.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,947,473.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,750.73. This trade represents a 83.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,987.22. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,445 shares of company stock valued at $26,045,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

