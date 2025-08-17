CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,140,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 19,298,611 shares.The stock last traded at $99.98 and had previously closed at $99.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Citizens Jmp raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

CoreWeave Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

