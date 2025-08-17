Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

