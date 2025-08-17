Denali Advisors LLC Has $25.67 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

