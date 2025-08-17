Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 32,213 Shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in Frontline by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 54,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 573,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $18.80 on Friday. Frontline PLC has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

