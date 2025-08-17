Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Triumph Group worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 635,568 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 369,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Triumph Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 74.53%. The company had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

