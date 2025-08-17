Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,685 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.