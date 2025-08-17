Deutsche Bank AG Buys 34,449 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,915. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 686,360 shares in the company, valued at $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

