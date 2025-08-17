Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Archrock worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 57.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AROC opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on AROC. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

