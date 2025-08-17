Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Alkermes worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $70,462,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after buying an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 368,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

