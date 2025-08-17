Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,356 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRCT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 225,894 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $18,145,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $12,235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

