Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Replimune Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,284 shares in the company, valued at $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

