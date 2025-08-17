Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Elme Communities worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Elme Communities by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

