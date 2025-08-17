Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,223,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $25.96 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

