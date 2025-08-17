Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Plexus worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,892,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Plexus by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,661.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $84,012.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,931.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,171. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

