Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.33 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thryv were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

