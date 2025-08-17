Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ POWI opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 144.83%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

