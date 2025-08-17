Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CCS opened at $65.55 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

