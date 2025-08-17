Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.96 Million Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 252,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,036,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 425,424 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,907 shares of company stock worth $10,015,189. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:YOU opened at $33.54 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

