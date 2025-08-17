Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.96 Million Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Zeta Global worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

