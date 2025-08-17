Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

