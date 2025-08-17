Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.02 Million Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,722 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.