Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 335.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Seadrill worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDRL. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seadrill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 10,733.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Seadrill by 412.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 30.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SDRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

