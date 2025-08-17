Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SNV opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.