Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.77 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.25.

NYSE:AN opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

