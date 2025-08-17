Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE BCE opened at $25.60 on Friday. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 434.48%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

