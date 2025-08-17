Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Herc worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Herc alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Herc by 1,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Herc by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Herc by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Herc stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRI

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.