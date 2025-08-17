Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,908.80. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.