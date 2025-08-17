Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,500 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

