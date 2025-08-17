Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 25,069 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Worthington Enterprises worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $259,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WOR opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

