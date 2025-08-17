Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,081 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

ASB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

