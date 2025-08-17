Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $83,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 649,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,492.50. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $55,840.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 240,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,294.25. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $425,962. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

