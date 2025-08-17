Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

