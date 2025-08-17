Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 197,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,777,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1%

ENSG opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

