Deutsche Bank AG Sells 103,943 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repay were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 914,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $539.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

