Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,376 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,780. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,438 shares of company stock worth $9,513,738. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FELE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.6%

FELE opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.