Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,412 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 99.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 191.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.