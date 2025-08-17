Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,330 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.