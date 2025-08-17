Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,065 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Axos Financial worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 533,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 283,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

AX opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

