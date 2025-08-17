Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,088 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $20,070,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $393.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.